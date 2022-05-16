Local candidate debates begin today on 610 CKTB

610 CKTB is hosting a series of local candidate debates this week.

Candidates from the four Niagara riding will take questions ahead of the June 2nd election.

Today Liberal candidate Ryan Madill and NDP candidate Jennie Stevens will discuss important topics for the Garden City.

Much like debates being held elsewhere across the region most of the Progressive Conservative Candidates have declined invites to participate.

Sal Sorrento from St. Catharines, Bob Gale from Niagara Falls, and Fred Davies from Niagara Centre have all said they will not take part.

The lone PC candidate participating is Sam Oosterhoff from West Niagara.

Our debates will be held Monday to Thursday this week starting at 9 a.m.

Schedule:

Monday - St. Catharines

Tuesday - Niagara Centre

Wednesday - Niagara Falls

Thursday - Niagara West