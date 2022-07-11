Local charities can now apply to use St. Catharines' suite and tickets for Niagara IceDogs games

St. Catharines says suite seats are available for local charities to use during Niagara IceDogs' games.

The City is offering complimentary use of its suite and tickets for Niagara IceDogs home games to local charities, registered non-profit organizations and amateur youth sports groups.

The suite can be used in one of two ways: organizations can give the suite to youth to attend an IceDogs game or they can sell or auction the suite for fundraising purposes.

Interested organizations must apply online at stcatharines.ca/CommunitySuites by Aug. 13 for the 2022-23 season.

City staff will conduct a review of submissions, and successful applicants will be notified in writing once a selection is made.