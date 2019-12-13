Local dry cleaners raise money for Walker Family Cancer Centre

Local dry cleaners have come together to raise $3,000 dollars for the Walker Family Cancer Centre.

The Manor Cleaners owner Gino Marchionda presented a cheque to the Niagara Health Foundation earlier this week after selling charity coupon books since mid-September.

Marchionda say more cheques will be coming as 5,000 books offering discounts at multiple dry cleaners are still available.

Participating dry cleaners include:

- Arctic Cleaners

- Chippawa Dry Cleaners

- Choice Cleaners and Tailoring

- Fashion Alternations

- Highlander Cleaners

- Manor Cleaners

- Nick’s Cleaners and Tailors

- Yazz Cleaners

- York Cleaners