Local dry cleaners raise money for Walker Family Cancer Centre
Local dry cleaners have come together to raise $3,000 dollars for the Walker Family Cancer Centre.
The Manor Cleaners owner Gino Marchionda presented a cheque to the Niagara Health Foundation earlier this week after selling charity coupon books since mid-September.
Marchionda say more cheques will be coming as 5,000 books offering discounts at multiple dry cleaners are still available.
Participating dry cleaners include:
- Arctic Cleaners
- Chippawa Dry Cleaners
- Choice Cleaners and Tailoring
- Fashion Alternations
- Highlander Cleaners
- Manor Cleaners
- Nick’s Cleaners and Tailors
- Yazz Cleaners
- York Cleaners
