Local family donates $500,000 to improve cancer care in Niagara

A local family has donated half a million dollars to improve cancer treatment in Niagara.

The Niagara Health Foundation announced today that Jeffrey and Lynn Henderson pledged $500,000 for the renovation of the CT Simulator Suite at the Walker Family Cancer Centre of Niagara Health.

The donation will make Niagara eligible to receive the new CT Simulator provided by Cancer Care Ontario.

A CT Simulator is used on patients prior to being treated with radiation.

The CT images are acquired during the scan and are then reconstructed and used to design the best, most precise treatment plan for cancer patients.

The donation will allow for a quicker installation, upgraded wide-body scanner, 4D capabilities, renovations to the room that will house the CT Simulator and provide for increased training of staff on the new technology.

In recognition of the generous gift, Niagara Health will be naming the CT Simulator area the “The Henderson Family CT Simulator Unit.” The room is dedicated to Jacquie Wing and the memory of Florence Henderson, the mothers of Lynn and Jeff.

“We are so grateful for this generous gift from the Henderson Family. By demonstrating their support of the Walker Family Cancer Centre and honouring their mothers in this way, Lynn and Jeff Henderson are contributing to the advancement of extraordinary care for all residents of the Niagara region,”, Andrea Scott, President & CEO, Niagara Health Foundation.

“Our family has had the good fortune to live in many places, but Lynn and I still consider St. Catharines and the broader Niagara Region to be our home. It makes us extremely proud to give back to this community and support a cause as important as oncology treatment. Our parents have all been diagnosed with and extensively treated for cancer in their lives, particularly our mothers. So it is with great pride that we make this donation in dedication to our moms to show our gratitude for the compassionate care they have received at the St. Catharines hospitals and to contribute to continued great care for future patients.” Mr. Jeffery and Lynn Henderson.