Local farm will take your uncarved pumpkins

Before you put that old pumpkin in the green bin, here's a suggestion.

Juliet Orazietti with Linc Farm at Southbrook in Niagara on the Lake says they are more than willing to take your uncarved pumpkins.

She says the pigs, sheep and chickens make fast work of the special treat.

You can drop off your old pumpkins at Southbrook Vineyards on Niagara Stone Road.

Orazietti says there is a bench outside the wineries' tasting room, and all you have to do is drive up, put your pumpkin(s) on the bench and drive away.