Local First Nation benefits from NH partnership with indigenous business

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation has received $15,000 from Turtle Island Health and Research Society.

That's the social enterprise arm of Medical, Surgical and Safety Supplies.

The money comes from profits earned from a contract MSS has with Niagara Health to provide medical gloves.

The local First Nation was chosen as the recipient of the first social benefit cheque as an acknowledgement of the fact that Niagara Health’s existing facilities and the new South Niagara hospital are on Mississaugas Treaty lands

Niagara Health is committed to achieving five per cent procurement from Indigenous businesses and says it's "continuing to walk the road toward reconciliation."