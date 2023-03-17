Local group will hand out pet food to Niagara residents in need Saturday

If you are struggling to feed your pet, Pets Alive Niagara wants to help.

The group is hosting its first ever 'Community Pet Food Day Drive Thru' tomorrow, Saturday March 18th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Russell Avenue Community Centre Parking Lot in St. Cathairnes.

They will be handing out cat and dog kibble to those in need, with a maximum of 2 bags per household.

Officials say volunteers will load the food into residents' trunks and any donation is appreciated.