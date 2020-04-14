Local groups team up to help pet owners facing COVID-19 hospitalizations

Several local groups are teaming up to help pet owners facing COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Fido Niagara is working with the Lincoln County Humane Society, Niagara Health, and Niagara EMS to establish the Pet Emergency Temporary Shelter Program (PETS).

Through the program, up to 14 days of boarding at the LCHS or fostering care through Fido Niagara will be available depending upon the animal’s circumstances and the program’s space availability.

Health care staff will be required to provide a referral to the LCHS for a pet owner.

Owners are encouraged to try and place pets with friends and family before trying to get help through the PETS program.

In the meantime, the LCHS is asking for donations from the public to support the animals they are providing care for.

Organizers encourage pet owners to fill out an information card with instructions for your pet and leave the card in a visible location.