Local judge will be remembered as family donates $500k for a new turf field in Welland

A high school in Welland looking to build a new field has received a major boost.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board and Notre Dame College School are thanking the Lacavara family, who have donated $500,000 towards the field.

The field will be named in honour of the late Honourable Justice Alphonse Thomas Lacavera of the Ontario Court of Justice, and also a graduate of Notre Dame College School.

The Lacavera family has long held ties to the Notre Dame College, and say they are pleased to make the donation in his name.

Lacavera passed away in 2020, in his 80th year.

Notre Dame Principal Andrew Boon said the school community is grateful for the Lacavera family's generosity.

"It is truly an incredible act of generosity that will benefit our students and community for years to come," he said. "On behalf of Notre Dame College School, we thank the Lacavera family and we look forward to them visiting "Lacavera Field" soon.



The new Notre Dame College School turf field will officially be put into use on September 30, during the school's 75th Anniversary weekend with an afternoon football game.

