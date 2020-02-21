Local MPP wants end to renovictions

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens is calling on the Ford government to put a stop to "renovictions".

In a release, Stevens says landlords should not be allowed to force out long time tenants using the excuse the building is in need of renovation, and then jacking up rents.

The MPP says the practice is now spreading to every corner of the province including the Garden City.

In the legislature Stevens, highlighted the case of 76-year-old cancer patient Kenneth Gogo, from St. Catharines, who is facing eviction after living in his apartment building for over 20 years.

She points out Gogo will not be able to afford another 500-square-foot bachelor apartment in his current building, since new listings are double the price he is paying now.