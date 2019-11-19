Local MPPs demand meeting with province to discuss Thorold Tunnel



Niagara's three NDP MPPs have sent a letter to the province's Transport Minister asking for urgent action dealing with the ongoing construction issues at the Thorold Tunnel.

Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates, Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch, and St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens, stressing the MTO's plan to switch traffic in the north tube, from two way to one way, is not just a minor inconvenience.

The provincial politicians pointing out thousands of drivers rely on the tunnel every day to get between Niagara Falls, Thorold and St. Catharines.

The trio is asking for an immediate meeting with Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.



Here is the letter in its entirety:

November 19, 2019

Hon. Caroline Mulroney

Ministry of Transportation

Ferguson Block, 3rd Floor

77 Wellesley Street West

Toronto, ON M7A 1Z8

Dear Minister Mulroney:

We are sending you this urgent letter on behalf of the people of Niagara. For months now, thousands of Niagara drivers who rely on the Thorold tunnel daily have experienced inconvenience, delays and frustration. With the recent news that the Ministry of Transportation is ending two-way traffic through the Thorold tunnel, citizens and local leaders have come forward demanding an answer. Vehicles eastbound to Niagara Falls would have to find an alternative route, one that is already facing issues of congestion and construction closures.

This is not a minor inconvenience. It is estimated that 24,300 vehicles use the Thorold tunnel each day. Reconfiguration of traffic flow to only be in one direction-- cutting off access from Niagara Falls to Thorold--is not a solution; it will create an unmanageable amount of traffic that will ripple throughout the region.

We have spoken to local mayors who have brought concerns forward to us, and to your Ministry. What is clear is that there are larger issues with communication between the MTO, the Region and cities. The ongoing situation with the Thorold tunnel exemplifies how that line of communication has broken down. Health and safety are paramount. However, shutting down the tunnel for health and safety reasons does not mean that the closure will not cause health and safety concerns in other areas. This tunnel is vital for ambulances that need to transport individuals in need to larger hospitals in the region.

One-way traffic through the Thorold tunnel for the foreseeable future is not a solution; it creates a myriad of other issues and will result in major disruptions. The Mayor of Thorold and the Niagara Regional Chair have expressed their concerns and put forward additional suggestions that find a balance between ensuring our community is safe but also accessible and efficient.

The issue with the Thorold tunnel presents an opportunity for renewed communication. We would request a prompt meeting between local leaders and your Ministry in order to find a solution that accounts for our community who have expressed deep concern with this closure.

Sincerely,

Jeff Burch, MPP Niagara Centre

Wayne Gates, MPP Niagara Falls

Jennie Stevens, MPP St.Catharines

