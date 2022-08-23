Local musician and co-founder of the TD Niagara Jazz Festival being remembered

A local musician and co-founder of the TD Niagara Jazz Festival has died after a battle with cancer.

Peter Shea passed away early Sunday morning following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Shea along with his wife and musical partner Juliet Dunn founded the Festival in Niagara back in 2014.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise money to hold a celebration of life next month at White Oaks, and to also help his family pay bills.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik paid tribute to Shea saying Niagara has lost an outstanding musician, and he was one of a kind.

Bruce Tournay will join CKTB's Tim Denis at 8:20 this morning to share more on Shea's accomplishments.