Local painter will be featured artist at Niagara Falls Comic Con

A local painter that lives with spina bifida and hydrocephalus will be a featured artist at this year's Niagara Falls Comic Con.

Jaswinder Singh's artwork has been featured at over 30 gallery displays since 1999, but this is his first time at the big celebration of comic books and pop culture.

Co-founder of the Niagara Falls convention, Chris Dabrowski, says "Jaswinder has been part of our Comic Con family since we can remember, and in honour of our 10th Anniversary in the City, we wanted to feature a local artist that has been a supporter of the annual pop culture event since its inception.”

This year's event will take place June 5-7 at Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, and will feature Star Trek's George Takei and Goonies star Corey Felman, among others.

