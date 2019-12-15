Local woman wants an Out of the Cold program for Welland

It's been 15 years since Welland had its own Out of the Cold Program and now a local resident wants to bring it back.

Leslie Bellingham is hoping council will reconsider her request for $2,500 to cover costs.

The request was rejected last week.

Bellingham is proposing a three-month pilot project that would operate out of the municipally owned Welland Tennis Club.

She says it would provide a warm place for people who have nowhere to go at night.

Bellingham says a facility in Welland might also serve people in distress from other parts of south Niagara, like Fort Erie and Port Colborne.

There are Out of the Cold programs in St. Catharines and Niagara, but Bellingham says "having something more local is the best option."