Locating graves of black settlers in Niagara-on-the-Lake

A Toronto man is trying to help located the unmarked graves of black settlers in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

James Russell is leading an effort to identify graves on the Niagara Baptist Church Burial Ground on Mississauga Street.

The grounds date back to the early 1800's and are the resting place for many that escaped slavery.

Russell says he first became aware of the site back in 1985 visiting the area.

He is using ground penetrating radar to locate the remains and is also going through the archives to find out more information about the people.

Russell hopes to place a gravestone for each person on the site.