Lockdown help from the Ford government

Premier Doug Ford announced new measures to help Ontarians through a province-wide lockdown that will begin on Boxing Day.

One of those initiatives is a reduction to electricity bills that will happen automatically.

He said that beginning on Jan. 1 electricity prices will be capped at the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour for a period of 28 days, just like they were during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.

The provincial government also announced a one-time payment of 200-dollars for the parents of secondary school students. The sum is per child and meant to help students have the necessary supplies for online learning.

As part of the lockdown, elementary schools in southern Ontario will be remote-only from Jan. 4 through Jan. 11 and secondary schools will be remote-only from Jan. 4 until Jan. 25.

Applications under the expanded support for learners program will be open from Jan. 11 until Feb. 8.

Parents of children ages 12 and under can already apply and have until Jan. 15 to do so