Lockdown measures to continue in Toronto for another 28 days

Toronto's medical officer of health has announced that restrictions that are currently in place for Toronto, will be extended another 28 days.



The extension will go into effect on November 14th, and means indoor dining is not allowed in restaurants or bars.

Event centres, bingo halls and casinos will also stay closed.

Gyms will be allowed to open, but indoor fitness classes will be prohibited.

Toronto set a new one day record of new cases of COVID-19 today with 520 new infections.