Lockdown measures to continue in Toronto for another 28 days

Toronto's medical officer of health has announced that restrictions that are currently in place for Toronto, will be extended another 28 days.

The extension will go into effect on November 14th, and means indoor dining is not allowed in restaurants or bars.

Event centres, bingo halls and casinos will also stay closed.

Gyms will be allowed to open, but indoor fitness classes will be prohibited.

Toronto set a new one day record of new cases of COVID-19 today with 520 new infections.

 

Latest Audio

    Brock University Receives Grant

    Matt Holmes is joined by Associate Professor of Health Sciences at Brock University, Adam Macneil to discuss what exactly they will be using this grant for and a timeline for when they will receive the money.
    Summer in November

    Matt Holmes is joined by Meteorologist, Doug Gillham to chat about the possible record temperatures in the region and what we can expect when the temperatures finally come back to normal later in November. 
    St. Catharines Remembrance Day Plans

    Matt Holmes is joined by Graham Noseworthy, who is the president of the Legion, Branch 24 to discuss what the Remembrance Day Ceremony will look like on Wednesday as well as how residents can watch or listen to the event.