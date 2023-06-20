Lococo wants to review Niagara Falls electoral system
A Niagara Falls Councillor wants to see the city look at the way they elect municipal leaders.
Lori Lococo will put forward a motion today asking for a review of the cities electoral system.
The city currently elects councillors under an "At-Large" system compared to a "Ward" system that is used in many other cities.
Lococo held her own public discussion groups on the issue and says one thing that came up was people do not know who to take their concerns to.
She adds any review would not be restricted to the two options and would be used to simply engage with the public to see how they want to move forward.
Click HERE to listen to Lori Lococo discuss the motion on The Drive.
