Lococo wins Toastmasters award

A Niagara Falls city councillor has won a Toastmasters award.

Lori Lococo received the 2023 Communications and Leadership Award from Toastmasters International District 86.

The second-term councillor was honoured for her for her impact on the community.

Deridor Collier, District 86 Director, says, “Lori is a stellar example of how Toastmasters membership build self-confidence, leadership and public speaking skills that make a big community impact,” said from Hamilton, Ontario.



Lori was the inaugural Toastmasters District 86 Governor in 2008-2009.

She also served on the Toastmasters International Board as an International Director for the 2012-2014 term.