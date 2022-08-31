London and Niagara make a deal that sees Sam Dickinson go to the Knights for a number of draft picks

The London Knights have completed a trade with the Niagara Ice Dogs.

The Knights have acquired defenceman Sam Dickinson from the IceDogs for a number of draft picks.

A news conference is scheduled for tomorrow to talk more about the move.

Dickinson was the 2022 4th overall pick.

“We are extremely excited to trade for player of Sam’s caliber. He has a complete 200-foot game and is a top end talent of size, skill, and grit. He’s the type of player you win with.” - Mark Hunter, General Manager

Dickinson is from Toronto.

Here are details:

To London • Sam Dickinson

To Niagara

• 2023 3rd Round Pick (NB)

• 2023 5 th Round Pick

• 2024 2 nd Round Pick

• 2025 2nd Round Pick

• 2025 3rd Round Pick

• 2026 2nd Round Pick

• 2026 3rd Round Pick