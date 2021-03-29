London Middlesex moving to Red-Control level tomorrow after cases spike

The Ontario government is moving Middlesex-London Health Unit to the Red-Control level.

The community enters the red zone as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. It was previously in the Orange zone.

Officials say from March 22 to 28, 2021, the region's case rate increased by 86.9 per cent, to 64.4 cases per 100,000 people.

The public health region is also reporting an increase in cases screened as variants of concern.