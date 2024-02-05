London, ON Police issue apology in hockey players' sex assault case

Police in London, Ontario are apologizing to the woman at the centre of the sexual assault case involving five former members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.

The investigation into the woman's allegations was closed in 2019 without any charges being laid.

It was only reopened after the woman filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Hockey Canada and several players three years later.

Chief Thai Truong says he is extending his ``sincerest apology'' for the amount of time it has taken for the case to reach this point.

The investigator in charge of the case hockey team says a review committee has not probed why the case was dropped five years ago.

Det. Sgt. Katherine Dann says the case was not referred to the Violence Against Women Advocate Case Review Committee when officers deemed there were ``insufficient grounds'' to lay charges.

Now that five people are facing charges, she says the committee will have to wait until the case makes its way through the courts before looking into it.