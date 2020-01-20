London, Ont., teacher charged with sex exploitation of student
Police in London, Ont., say a local high school teacher is facing a sex charge after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
The London Police Service say they launched an investigation into the allegations last week but would not provide any further details.
They say the 45-year-old teacher was arrested and charged over the weekend.
Dustin Epp is facing one count of sexual exploitation of a young person.
Police say Epp works as a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School in London.
They are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.
-
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 1 – Ted Mouradian and Janice Arnoldi
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 1 welcomes guests Ted Mouradian and Janice Arnoldi
-
Top 6 @ 6 – Tuesday Jan 21, 2020
Tim and Shelby feature some of the day's trending news audio.