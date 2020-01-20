London, Ont., teacher charged with sex exploitation of student

Police in London, Ont., say a local high school teacher is facing a sex charge after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The London Police Service say they launched an investigation into the allegations last week but would not provide any further details.

They say the 45-year-old teacher was arrested and charged over the weekend.

Dustin Epp is facing one count of sexual exploitation of a young person.

Police say Epp works as a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School in London.

They are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.