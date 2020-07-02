Long duration heat event set for Niagara

Niagara is under a heat warning.

Environment Canada says we are in for a long duration heat event expected to last through Sunday, and potentially into early next week.

Daytime high temperatures in the low thirties with overnight lows near 20 degrees celsius are expected.

As usual, the same reminders in place to stay hydrated and watch for symptoms of heat illness, which include dizziness and nausea.

And never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.