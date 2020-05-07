Long line forms in downtown St. Catharines as bags of groceries are given to people in need

A long line of people has formed in downtown St. Catharines as city councillors hand out groceries to people in need.

Thanks to a generous donation by an anonymous donor members of council are handing out bags of groceries to community members.

Councillor Mat Siscoe tells CKTB the line-up of people has now reached Ontario Street.

The grocery giveaway started at 1 pm at Market Square on King St. in downtown St. Catharines.

There have been two similar grocery giveaways in Thorold during the pandemic.