Long line forms in downtown St. Catharines as bags of groceries are given to people in need
A long line of people has formed in downtown St. Catharines as city councillors hand out groceries to people in need.
Thanks to a generous donation by an anonymous donor members of council are handing out bags of groceries to community members.
Councillor Mat Siscoe tells CKTB the line-up of people has now reached Ontario Street.
The grocery giveaway started at 1 pm at Market Square on King St. in downtown St. Catharines.
There have been two similar grocery giveaways in Thorold during the pandemic.
