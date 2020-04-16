Long Term Care Minister defends temporary staffing rule at senior's homes

Ontario's Long Term Care Minister is defending an emergency order involving staff at senior's homes that comes with a 14 day expiration date.

With the number of outbreaks at long term care homes increasing across the province, the Ford government announcing yesterday PSW's and other staff will not be allowed to work at more than one home for the next two weeks.

Minister Merrilee Fullerton tells CKTB's Tom McConnell they did not want to cause hardship for homes already struggling with staffing levels.

She says that's why it part of a package that will also see other homecare and hospital workers redeployed to long term care facilities experiencing staffing shortages.

Fullerton noting it allows for workers to take a leave of absence from one job to work strictly in one facility only.

As for media reports alleging the Ford government had scaled back on inspections of senior's homes over a year ago, Fullerton disputing the claims saying all 600 homes in Ontario undergo a yearly inspection and risk assessment.

