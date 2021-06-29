Long-term care residents in Ontario will be allowed to have 10 visitors outdoors as of tomorrow
Residents in Ontario's long-term care homes will be able to enjoy more freedom when we enter Step Two of the reopening plan tomorrow.
Residents can have outdoor visits of up to 10 people, all residents may have up to two general visitors and two caregivers for an indoor visit, personal care services can resume, cohorting of residents can be relaxed during outdoor activities.
As well, there is no longer a limit on the number of people who can be designated as a caregiver by a resident or their substitute decision-maker.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jeff Bolichowski and Chris RichardROUNDTABLE Jeff Bolichowski and Chris Richard
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR June 28 - DR. KARIM ALIMatt talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
Niagara City Cruises opening July 1Matt talks to Mory DiMaurizio with Niagara City Cruises. As we approach step 2 Niagara City Cruises will be opening