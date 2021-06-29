Long-term care residents in Ontario will be allowed to have 10 visitors outdoors as of tomorrow

Residents in Ontario's long-term care homes will be able to enjoy more freedom when we enter Step Two of the reopening plan tomorrow.

Residents can have outdoor visits of up to 10 people, all residents may have up to two general visitors and two caregivers for an indoor visit, personal care services can resume, cohorting of residents can be relaxed during outdoor activities.

As well, there is no longer a limit on the number of people who can be designated as a caregiver by a resident or their substitute decision-maker.