Long-term care standards, vaccine production in Canada's federal budget

The federal budget is promising billions to close gaps in long-term care and Canada's vaccine production laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is $2.2 billion over the next seven years - split up through various funds and programs - the Liberals say is meant to rebuild the life sciences and pharmaceutical production industries that up and left for more supportive countries over the last 30 years.

Canada is at the mercy of other countries for its entire supply of vaccines right now, leaving Canada to wait and watch some of its allies get vaccines into arms and return to a more normal life much faster.

There is also some money to address the mental health crises erupting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and small amounts for palliative care and to ensure access to medical assistance in dying.

But it is long-term care that hosted the greatest tragedies of COVID-19, a system of care for Canada's most vulnerable seniors that Freeland says cannot be allowed to continue as is.

More than 15,000 seniors died of COVID-19 in long-term care homes, almost two-thirds of Canada's total death toll from the pandemic to date.

