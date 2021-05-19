Long-term vision for Canada Games Park being built next to Brock coming into focus

Long-term planning for the Canada Games Park is moving along with a group now formed to oversee it once the summer games are over.

Niagara Region, along with the City of St. Catharines, the City of Thorold and Brock University, has entered into a long-term agreement and formed a Consortium to manage and operate the park following the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

The agreement sees the four groups manage the park until at least the year 2050.

"With this agreement now approved by all partners, the Consortium will establish a management committee as the formal governance structure for the Park. The Consortium’s management committee will work to retain an independent operator to manage the day-to-day operations of the Park and establish a sponsorship committee to secure sustainable sponsorship revenue and seek long-term naming rights for Canada Games Park."

Construction on Canada Games Park, located next to the Brock University main campus, is progressing well, with substantial completion expected by Oct. 6, 2021, with construction activities fully completed by the end of January 2022.

The park will feature a Sport and Ability Centre, a twin-pad arena, a 200-metre indoor track, a cycling pavilion, and a combative sport centre.

Six competition beach volleyball courts and a 400-metre track-and-field facility will be located outside.

Following the Games, the Park will be open to the community, providing many opportunities for accessible recreation and cultural events and activities in Niagara.