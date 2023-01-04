iHeartRadio
Long-time supporter of Port Cares wins $30,000 in 50/50 draw


port Cares 5050

A long-time Port Cares supporter was the winner of the organization's 50/50 Holiday Draw.

A speech pathologist and mother of two teenage boys, who until recently worked in Port Colborne for many years, Kristy Kosanovich gets to take home more than $30,000.

Kosanovich has supported Port Cares’ 50 50 since it started in 2020 along with other agency fundraising programs. 

"This time round Kristy’s pay it forward attitude brought her $31,190 in winnings and the opportunity to help her family members in need. There were certainly more than tears of joy on New Year’s Day when I told Kristy the good news,” says Christine Clark Lafleur. 

“This is our eighth 50 50 draw and I was truly humbled when Kristy told me she intended to use her winning to assist a family member who is going through some serious medical issues.”
  
Port Cares is a charity and does not receive government funding to operate its food bank, meal program or other charity services – the agency must rely on fundraising and donations to help families experiencing poverty. 

”We now assist one in every 8 local low-income residents because they cannot make ends meet financially.” 

Port Cares 50 50 Draw Winners Re-cap:

September 2020 –   Michael Mamo of Port Colborne             $19,830
January 2021 –         Marion Minor of Port Colborne               $27,465
June 2021 –              Tami Reimer of Welland                         $42,660
Sept 2021 –               Bruce Wilson of Port Colborne              $34,155
Jan 2022 –                 Kathy Pitkin of Port Colborne:               $37,505
May 2022 –                Suzette Lemay of Welland                     $27,795
Aug 2022 –                Rebecca Clark of Welland                      $38,805
Jan 2023 –                 Kristy Kosanovich of Niagara Falls        $31,190
 

