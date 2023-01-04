Long-time supporter of Port Cares wins $30,000 in 50/50 draw

A long-time Port Cares supporter was the winner of the organization's 50/50 Holiday Draw.

A speech pathologist and mother of two teenage boys, who until recently worked in Port Colborne for many years, Kristy Kosanovich gets to take home more than $30,000.

Kosanovich has supported Port Cares’ 50 50 since it started in 2020 along with other agency fundraising programs.

"This time round Kristy’s pay it forward attitude brought her $31,190 in winnings and the opportunity to help her family members in need. There were certainly more than tears of joy on New Year’s Day when I told Kristy the good news,” says Christine Clark Lafleur.

“This is our eighth 50 50 draw and I was truly humbled when Kristy told me she intended to use her winning to assist a family member who is going through some serious medical issues.”



Port Cares is a charity and does not receive government funding to operate its food bank, meal program or other charity services – the agency must rely on fundraising and donations to help families experiencing poverty.

”We now assist one in every 8 local low-income residents because they cannot make ends meet financially.”

Port Cares 50 50 Draw Winners Re-cap:

September 2020 – Michael Mamo of Port Colborne $19,830

January 2021 – Marion Minor of Port Colborne $27,465

June 2021 – Tami Reimer of Welland $42,660

Sept 2021 – Bruce Wilson of Port Colborne $34,155

Jan 2022 – Kathy Pitkin of Port Colborne: $37,505

May 2022 – Suzette Lemay of Welland $27,795

Aug 2022 – Rebecca Clark of Welland $38,805

Jan 2023 – Kristy Kosanovich of Niagara Falls $31,190

