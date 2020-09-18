Long waits reported if you are trying to reach Niagara's COVID Info-Line
If you are trying to book an appointment to get tested for COVID-19 in Niagara, or ask a question, you will need to be patient today.
Niagara Public Health's COVID-19 Info-Line is currently experiencing high call volumes and long wait times.
Public Health says it apologizes for the inconvenience.
It is directing residents to go to their website for more information.
