Longest game played in N-H-L history

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning took part in one of the longest games in N-H-L history.

The teams needed five overtime periods to decide a winner in game one of their first round playoff matchup at Scotiabank Arena yesterday.

The Lightning scored with just over nine and a half minutes left in the fifth overtime period to earn a three-two win.

The game was so long it pushed the opening game of the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes playoff series to 11 A-M today.