Longtime daytime personality Marilyn Denis announces end to `The Marilyn Denis Show'

Daytime TV mainstay Marilyn Denis says her long-running series ``The Marilyn Denis Show'' will end this June.

The veteran broadcaster announced the news this morning on her CTV talk show after 34 years in daily daytime television.

The 64-year-old Denis says she will continue her radio gig as co-host of the weekday morning slot on Toronto's CHUM 104.5, which she's held since 1986.

She will also continue to host ``Marilyn Denis Does a Podcast.''

Denis has hosted the eponymous entertainment and lifestyle series for 13 seasons, and before that, helmed Citytv's daily show ``Cityline'' for nearly 20 years.

CTV says the series will celebrate Denis' career with special guests, audience surprises and highlights starting May 8, culminating with a farewell episode June 9.