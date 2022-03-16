Longtime Niagara nurse wins Niagara Health 50/50 Grand Prize
Here is a lottery win to make you smile.
The Niagara Health Foundation announcing that the winner of their 50/50 grand prize is a nurse at the Welland Hospital.
Eleonora Cook from Niagara Falls winning the $62,740 grand prize.
Cook is a Charge Nurse and has worked at Niagara Health since 1989.
She picked up the cheque and says, “We are going to start some much-needed renovations.”
The Niagara Health Foundation has awarded $490,645 in cash prizes through the Niagara Health 50/50 Lottery since the program began in the spring of 2020.
The next draw will start April 1, 2022 and end on April 29, 2022.
Tickets will be available at www.NiagaraHealthLottery.com.