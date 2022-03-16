iHeartRadio
Longtime Niagara nurse wins Niagara Health 50/50 Grand Prize

grand-prize-winner-01

Here is a lottery win to make you smile.

The Niagara Health Foundation announcing that the winner of their 50/50 grand prize is a nurse at the Welland Hospital.

Eleonora Cook from Niagara Falls winning the $62,740 grand prize.

Cook is a Charge Nurse and has worked at Niagara Health since 1989.

She picked up the cheque and says, “We are going to start some much-needed renovations.”

The Niagara Health Foundation has awarded $490,645 in cash prizes through the Niagara Health 50/50 Lottery since the program began in the spring of 2020.

The next draw will start April 1, 2022 and end on April 29, 2022. 

Tickets will be available at www.NiagaraHealthLottery.com.
 

