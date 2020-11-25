LOOK | Hamilton police need help identifying senior in hospital

Hamilton Police are appealing to the public for help identifying a vulnerable senior who has been in a Hamilton hospital since the end of October.

The senior has been in hospital since September.

Hamilton Police and Hamilton healthcare providers have been working to identify the male and have exhausted all efforts.

Through investigation, police have determined he has no known connections to the Hamilton area but may be known within Halton and the broader GTA.

The male responds to the name Sam and was known to frequent GO Station properties in the Halton and Etobicoke area prior to his initial hospitalization.

If you have any information that would assist police in identifying the senior, please call 905-546-2023.