LOOK | NRP need help identifying robbery suspect

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery in St. Catharines.

It happened last night around 9:25 p.m. at the Avondale Store on Bunting Road near Scott Street.

Police say a male suspect armed with a weapon entered the store, threatened staff and demanded money.

He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as a 20-30 year old black male about 6 feet tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a toque with a hood over top, black face covering, black winter gloves, black sweat pants with red and white writing on the left leg, and a black hoody with a light grey zip up sweater over top that had a logo on the left chest that resembled the "Air Jordan".

A K9 Unit from the Niagara Parks Police attended to assist with efforts to track the suspect.

The investigation has been taken over by detectives from the NRPS 1 District detective office.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 9482.