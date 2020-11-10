LOOK | NRP need help identifying robbery suspects in Niagara Falls incident

Niagara Regional Police want help identifying suspects in a robbery at the Telus store on McLeod Road in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to the store Sunday around 1:30 after two male suspects entered the store, threatened to harm employees and stole in excess of $20,000 in merchandise.

The pair fled the scene in an waiting 4 door white BMW driven by a 3rd suspect.

No weapon was seen during the robbery and none of the employees were hurt.

The 3rd suspect who drove the BMW was not seen.

This investigation remains ongoing by detectives.

Anyone who may have information or recognizes the suspects or suspect car is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 9584.