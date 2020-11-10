LOOK | NRP need help identifying robbery suspects in Niagara Falls incident
Niagara Regional Police want help identifying suspects in a robbery at the Telus store on McLeod Road in Niagara Falls.
Police were called to the store Sunday around 1:30 after two male suspects entered the store, threatened to harm employees and stole in excess of $20,000 in merchandise.
The pair fled the scene in an waiting 4 door white BMW driven by a 3rd suspect.
No weapon was seen during the robbery and none of the employees were hurt.
The 3rd suspect who drove the BMW was not seen.
This investigation remains ongoing by detectives.
Anyone who may have information or recognizes the suspects or suspect car is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 9584.
-
Brock University Receives GrantMatt Holmes is joined by Associate Professor of Health Sciences at Brock University, Adam Macneil to discuss what exactly they will be using this grant for and a timeline for when they will receive the money.
-
Summer in NovemberMatt Holmes is joined by Meteorologist, Doug Gillham to chat about the possible record temperatures in the region and what we can expect when the temperatures finally come back to normal later in November.
-
St. Catharines Remembrance Day PlansMatt Holmes is joined by Graham Noseworthy, who is the president of the Legion, Branch 24 to discuss what the Remembrance Day Ceremony will look like on Wednesday as well as how residents can watch or listen to the event.