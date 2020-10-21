iHeartRadio
LOOK | NRP need help identifying suspect after theft at Hard Rock Cafe

Hard rock suspect

Niagara Police are looking for a suspect after a theft from the Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls. 

NRP say the incident happened Sunday when a male suspect entered the restaurant and stole 3 guitars. 

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, dial option 4, ext. 2200.

Below are the pictures of the stolen items from the restaurant. 

 

