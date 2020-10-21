LOOK | NRP need help identifying suspect after theft at Hard Rock Cafe
Niagara Police are looking for a suspect after a theft from the Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls.
NRP say the incident happened Sunday when a male suspect entered the restaurant and stole 3 guitars.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, dial option 4, ext. 2200.
Below are the pictures of the stolen items from the restaurant.
