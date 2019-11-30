LOOK: NRP need help identifying suspect in Fort Erie robbery

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station robbery in Fort Erie.

It happened overnight at 1:40am at the Pioneer gas station on Garrison Road.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival and was not located during a subsequent search of the area.

The male suspect is described as: white, 6' tall, medium build and approximately thirty years of age. The suspect was wearing a black hoody, black The North Face t-shirt, white Toronto Maple Leafs winter hat, blue jeans, brown work boots and eye glasses. The suspect was bleeding from the left side of his face.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with informatio is asked to call police