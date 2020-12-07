LOOK | NRP need help identifying suspect in Halloween shooting in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are still looking for the suspect in a Halloween shooting that happened in Niagara Falls.

The incident which happened in the busy Centre Street/Ellen Avenue in the heart of the city's tourist district saw three people shot.

All three were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since recovered.

Detectives have now determined the shooting was the result of a fight that escalated on the street and that two of those shot were innocent bystanders, the third victim having been involved in the altercation with the suspect.

They've released some pictures of the suspect and asking the public for help in identifying him.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years of age, with a slim build, a goatee and both ears pierced.

He was wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball hat navy blue in colour with a red beak, black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and light beige Timberland boots.

The investigation remains going by Niagara Regional Police Service detectives.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or may have information about this crime is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1008422.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.