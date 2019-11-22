LOOK | NRP need help identifying suspect vehicle in attempted robbery

Police in Niagara Falls are trying to identify a suspect in an attempted Tuesday morning robbery.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. at a restaurant on Drummond Road near Lundy's Lane.

NRP say a lone male entered the business and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect was not successful in his attempt and fled the scene in a white coloured SUV and was last seen driving west on Lundy's Lane.

No one was hurt in the incident and police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to give them a call.