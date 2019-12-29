LOOK | NRP need help locating missing St. Catharines woman

Niagara Regional Police are asking for help locating a missing 20 year old woman from St. Catharines.

Tiffani Huskins was last seen at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the area of Bailey Street and Pelham Road on December 27 in the Garden City.

She's described as a white female, under 5 feet tall, and weighing about 120 pounds with highlighted brown shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a red shirt and a burgundy and white coat.

Her family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111, Option 3, extension 9451.