LOOK | NRP need help locating woman wanted after thefts from retirement homes

Niagara Police are looking for a woman regarding allegations of theft from retirement homes in the Niagara Region.

Police started an investigation back in October after numerous thefts from residents in homes in Pelham and Welland.

She's described as a white female, between the ages of 25 and 40 with a heavier build.



Detectives have reason to believe this female has committed numerous thefts at retirement homes throughout the Niagara Region and are asking other area homes to review their surveillance video for the female and report incidents involving her to police for further investigation.



Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, badge # 9588 or via email at david.sinclair@niagarapolice.ca.