LOOK | NRP searching for suspects following Fort Erie school vandalism

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a vandalism at Greater Fort Erie Secondary School.

It's been determined the damage was done April 24th, at 1:30 in the morning.

Police say three people entered the property, and discharged a fire extinguisher under a door.

Those people then climbed onto the roof and ripped lettering off the front of the building.

The scene has been forensically processed to collect evidence, and police have camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 5 District detectives at call 905-688-4111, extension 9369.