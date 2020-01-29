LOOK | NRP seek driver in crash that saw vehicle end up in drained canal

Niagara Regional Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to an incident last week that saw a car end up in the Welland Canal.

Police are looking for 23 year old Corey Brown of no fixed address.

NRP were called to to an area of the Welland Canals Parkway near Glendale Avenue last Tuesday around 2:15 a.m. after reports of a motor vehicle collision that saw a vehicle strick a tree before entering the drained canal.

The car involved had six occupants, and all were able to exit the vehicle on their own with the driver fleeing the scene.

Brown is charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failing to stop resulting in bodily harm.

His current location is unknown.

He is known to have close ties to Fort Erie.

Anyone who may know the location of Brown is asked to call the police or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara.