LOOK | NRP seek help in identifying suspect in commercial thefts

Niagara police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a slew of commercial thefts in Thorold.

The suspect has targeted four different locations since the beginning of October.

The areas hit include Front Street and Sullivan Avenue, Ormond Street North and Regent Street, Clairmont Street and Ormond Street, and Richmond Street and Tupper Drive

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build.

He's been wearing a black Nike hooded jacket with white stripes on the arms, black pants and a black face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 4322 or Crime Stoppers of Niagara.



