LOOK | Police looking for two suspects in double stabbing in Niagara Falls

Police are looking for two suspects following a double stabbing in Niagara Falls.

On Tuesday December 3rd police were called to the area of Main St and Ferry St the report of a stabbing at 3:30am.

When they arrived, they discovered a 39-year-old man and 53-year-old man with injuries as a result of an altercation.

They were treated and released from a local hospital.

A subsequent investigation by detectives has led to the identification of two male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Russ at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge # 9566.