LOOK | Police looking for two suspects in double stabbing in Niagara Falls
Police are looking for two suspects following a double stabbing in Niagara Falls.
On Tuesday December 3rd police were called to the area of Main St and Ferry St the report of a stabbing at 3:30am.
When they arrived, they discovered a 39-year-old man and 53-year-old man with injuries as a result of an altercation.
They were treated and released from a local hospital.
A subsequent investigation by detectives has led to the identification of two male suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Russ at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge # 9566.
-
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
-
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
-
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.