LOOK | Police looking to identify suspect in St. Catharines robbery

Niagara Regional Police are looking to identify a suspect in a robbery of a St. Catharines convenience store.

On Thursday just after 4pm, officers arrived at the scene in the area of Pelham Road and Gailbraith Street.

They determined the man had entered the store and threatened the clerk with a handgun, demanding cash, cigarettes, and scratch tickets.

The suspect loaded a black duffle bag and left.

The clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, 30-40 years old, with an athletic build.

He was wearing a black hooded coat and a black hooded sweatshirt with a red Ohio State logo on the front. He was also wearing a black toque, dark green pants, black boots, and black gloves.

He had a black and white bandanna as a face covering.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives anyone who may have information about this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009495.