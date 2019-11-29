LOOK | Police trying to ID man following death in Niagara Falls

Police in Niagara Falls are asking for your help identifying a man.

Officers were called to a hotel in the area of Lundy's Lane and Garner Road Saturday November 23rd at 5pm for a man in distress.

The 49 -year-old man was rushed to hospital where he died a day later.

Detectives are looking to identify a man who is known to have had contact with the deceased on Thursday November 21st at 1:30am at ChipnCharlies located on Lundys Lane.

The male witness is described as white, approximately 6'3ft, heavy build, bald, wearing a neon green /orange construction jacket, dark green winter coat, orange toque, brown satchel.

He, or anyone who may have information regarding his identity, is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, badge # 9496