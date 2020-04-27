LOOK | Police trying to identify suspect accused of trying to steal from Port Colborne store
Niagara Regional Police are hoping you can help identify a suspect wanted for stealing at a drug store in Port Colborne.
On April 16, 2020, at approximately 10:45am, police responded to a theft from a drug store in the area of Clarence Street and Catharine Street.
The investigation determined that a male suspect fled from the store with $1400 of merchandise that he did not pay for.
The man was confronted by a store employee but was able to get away.
All of the stolen merchandise was recovered.
Detectives have been able to obtain images of the suspect and are appealing to the public to assist with determining his identity.
The suspect is described at:
•Male white, 30 – 40 years old, medium build, approximately 6ft tall with a moustache.
•The suspect was wearing light coloured running shoes, black pants with a white stripe, a black heavy coat and a black and white toque
Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 9395.
